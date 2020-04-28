EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real, Mexican peso lead recovery in Latam FX

* Brazil stocks extend gains into second straight session * Mexican peso supported by strong March trade surplus * Chilean assets shrug off S&P outlook downgrade (Updates prices) By Ambar Warrick and Susan Mathew April 28 (Reuters) - Brazil's real jumped 3% on Tuesday and the Mexican peso looked set for its best session in almost three weeks as investors were encouraged by plans to reopen a number of major economies that were on lockdown to contain the COVID-19 pandemic. Brazil's real rose from record-low levels touched last week, when the exit of a popular Brazilian minister had raised worries of political instability in Latin America's largest economy. The currency was on course for its biggest one-day gain in nearly two years, while Sao Paulo-listed stocks shot up as much as 4.1% on broad-based gains. Sentiment rose as several states in the United States allowed businesses to reopen after a near-total halt in activity to contain the outbreak, while many other countries such as Italy and Spain plan to reopen their economies in the coming weeks. Mexico's peso rose 1.7%, supported by data showing the country had a larger-than-expected trade surplus in March. The peso has recovered about 6% from its lowest this year, just a fraction of its 22% yearly loss. The currency has been roiled by crashing oil prices hindering its already weak economy. "Key to monitor will be the government's latest fiscal plan to help (indebted state oil firm) Pemex, alongside its still-delayed public-private energy infrastructure package," wrote Wilson Ferrarezi, an economist at TS Lombard. Chile's peso firmed, even though ratings agency Standard & Poor's revised the country's outlook downward to negative and said a credit downgrade was possible in the next two years. Latin American currencies have been pressured by safe-haven demand for the U.S. dollar. Dampened economic activity has also weighed heavily on risk assets in the region. "In the next few months, we believe that fiscal stimulus, equity returns, and the management of the exit strategies will be paramount for currencies. The global laundry bin is full of dirty shirts but the USD looks less dirty than most," wrote Mark McCormick, global head of FX strategy at TD Securities. Markets were also awaiting central bank meetings in Europe and the United States for further cues on measures to dampen COVID-19's economic impact. Brazil's central bank is likely to cut interest rates further into negative territory next week. A drop in consumer inflation over the month to mid-April also gives the bank more room to cut rates. Argentine stocks surged 10% to their highest in seven weeks, while Chilean stocks rose almost 3%. Regional stocks took some support from gains on Wall Street, on the back of strong earnings. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies 1940 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 904.34 1.01 MSCI LatAm 1641.16 5.52 Brazil Bovespa 81193.94 3.78 Mexico IPC 35663.62 1.99 Chile IPSA 3920.14 2.84 Argentina MerVal 32950.94 9.887 Colombia COLCAP 1142.57 2.37 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.4981 2.98 Mexico peso 24.2943 1.57 Chile peso 845.2 1.69 Colombia peso 4036.73 0.33 Peru sol 3.3867 0.30 Argentina peso 66.6300 -0.15 (interbank) (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Dan Grebler)