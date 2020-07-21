Noticias de Mercados
EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real hits one-month high, stimulus hopes lift mood

Shreyashi Sanyal

    * Brazil's real at one-month high after aid to small
businesses 
    * Investors cheer massive EU stimulus plan
    * U.S. Congress, White House to meet on coronavirus aid
    * Argentina creditors close ranks on debt deal as government
digs
in

    July 21 (Reuters) - Brazil's real jumped to a one-month high
on Tuesday after the central bank announced aid to small and
medium businesses, while investors around the world cheered a
massive stimulus plan from the European Union.  
    The real leaped as the central bank launched a
program aimed at providing up to 120 billion reais ($23 billion)
in loans to small and medium-sized enterprises, which have
struggled to access credit during the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Commodity-linked currencies, including the Chilean
and Mexican pesos, firmed 0.9% each against the U.S.
dollar, which hit a four-month low.
    Global markets cheered an historic deal by European Union
leaders on a massive stimulus plan for their coronavirus-hit
economies in the early hours of Tuesday.
    "Fiscal policy remains the center of attention, reflecting
the broader push toward growth-enhancing policies in the wake of
COVID," said Mark McCormick, global head of FX strategy at TD
Securities.  
    "This global factor underscores that local stories have
given way to broader themes." 
    Advisers to U.S. President Donald Trump and congressional
Democrats were set to discuss the next steps in responding to
the coronavirus crisis on Tuesday, with congressional
Republicans saying they were working on a $1 trillion relief
bill.
    Latin American risk assets carried their positive momentum
from the previous session, fueled by early data from promising
trials of three potential coronavirus vaccines released on
Monday, including a closely watched candidate from Oxford
University.
    Brazilian state-owned oil company Petrobras
gained 3.4% after it agreed to sell its remaining 10% stake in
natural gas pipeline company TAG to Engie Brasil and
Canadian investment fund Caisse de Depot et Placement du Quebec
late on Monday.
    Argentina's peso was rangebound after the government
rejected a counterproposal from the country's three main
creditor groups on Monday to revamp around $65 billion in
foreign debt, doubling down on its own "final" offer as
bondholders appeared to close ranks.
    However, analysts say the country and its creditors are
likely to find a way to seal a debt restructuring deal despite
the standoff.
    Ecuador pushed forward with its debt overhaul plans on
Monday, requesting a vote among its creditors on reconfiguring
the terms of $17.4 billion of its external bonds, with its
largest group of creditors backing the proposal.   
    
 (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Dan
Grebler)
