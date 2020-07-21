EMERGING MARKETS-Commodity-linked Latam FX gain; Brazil's real at 1-month high

* Brazil's real at one-month high after aid to small businesses * Investors cheer massive EU stimulus plan * Argentine creditors close ranks on debt deal as government digs in (Adds details, updates prices) By Shreyashi Sanyal and Ambar Warrick July 21 (Reuters) - Brazil's real jumped to a near one-month high on Tuesday after the central bank announced more stimulus measures, while most other Latin American currencies gained on strength in the commodity market. The real was set for its best day since early June as the central bank launched a program aimed at providing up to 120 billion reais ($23 billion) in loans to small and medium-sized enterprises, which have struggled to access credit during the COVID-19 pandemic. Both the Mexican and Colombian pesos rose in tandem with oil prices, while Chile's currency tracked higher copper prices. Global risk appetite was bolstered by a historic deal by European Union leaders on a massive stimulus plan for their coronavirus-hit economies, while markets continued to bet on a COVID-19 vaccine being developed this year. "Fiscal policy remains the center of attention, reflecting the broader push toward growth-enhancing policies in the wake of COVID," said Mark McCormick, global head of FX strategy at TD Securities. "This global factor underscores that local stories have given way to broader themes." Markets were also watching for further stimulus measures from the United States. In Latam equities, Brazilian stocks traded flat as gains in the energy sector were matched by losses in Vale , after the iron ore miner warned that its annual output would likely be at the lower end of its guidance range. Brazilian state-owned oil company Petrobras gained 2.5% after it agreed to sell its remaining 10% stake in natural gas pipeline company TAG to Engie Brasil and Canadian investment fund Caisse de Depot et Placement du Quebec late on Monday. Argentina's peso was rangebound after the government rejected a counterproposal from the country's three main creditor groups on Monday to revamp around $65 billion in foreign debt, doubling down on its own "final" offer as bondholders appeared to close ranks. However, analysts say the country and its creditors are likely to find a way to seal a debt restructuring deal despite the standoff. Stocks in the country surged more than 3%. Ecuador pushed forward with its debt overhaul plans on Monday, requesting a vote among its creditors on reconfiguring the terms of $17.4 billion of its external bonds, with its largest group of creditors backing the proposal. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1088.60 2.26 MSCI LatAm 2081.07 3.05 Brazil Bovespa 104361.41 -0.06 Mexico IPC 36936.58 1.69 Chile IPSA 3887.01 -0.96 Argentina MerVal 47272.34 3.479 Colombia COLCAP 1168.21 1.04 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.1802 3.09 Mexico peso 22.2940 0.83 Chile peso 771.9 1.62 Colombia peso 3620.9 0.61 Peru sol 3.4938 0.25 Argentina peso 71.7100 -0.07 (interbank) (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Dan Grebler and Leslie Adler)