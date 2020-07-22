EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real leads Latam FX gains, stocks come off 4-month highs

* Brazilian real at highest level since June 16 * Brazil's tax reform push a step in the right direction- analysts * Mexican retail sales inch up in May * Argentina's $65 bln debt deal inches closer despite standoff (Adds background, updates prices) By Shreyashi Sanyal and Ambar Warrick July 22 (Reuters) - Brazil's real jumped on Wednesday, leading gains across Latin American currencies as proposed tax reforms in the region's largest economy were well received by investors, even as U.S.-China tensions rose. The real firmed about 2% to more than a one-month high after Economy Minister Paulo Guedes on Tuesday delivered the first part of the government's proposals to congressional leaders, which will combine two federal consumption taxes into a single value added tax. Analysts at Capital Economics said the push by Brazil provided a welcome sign that the government's reform agenda is still progressing, despite the political infighting caused by the handling of the coronavirus crisis. "If implemented, the main benefits would accrue over the longer-term by improving potential GDP growth. More immediately, it would probably help to lower longer-term bond yields." In another encouraging sign, data showed Brazilian industrial confidence rose sharply in July, extending the rebound initiated in May as the outlook for the coming months across the sector continued to brighten. Brazilian stocks, however, came off their highest level since early March. Stocks in Latin America, particularly Brazil, have rallied recently on hopes of a coronavirus vaccine. The scaling back of virus-driven lockdowns in the country has also produced some optimism over an economic recovery. The Mexican and Colombian pesos came under pressure from softer oil prices, following a surprise rise in U.S. crude inventories. Markets shrugged off the latest form of escalation between U.S.-China relations after the United States told China to close its consulate in Houston. Data showed Mexican retail sales nudged up 0.8% in May from April, but posted another massive drop on an annual basis due to lockdown measures, while a separate survey by Citibanamex showed Mexico's central bank will likely cut its interest rate by 50 basis points at its next monetary policy meeting in August. Argentina and its creditors are likely to find a way to seal a $65 billion debt restructuring deal, analysts said, despite a standoff after bondholders joined forces to reject a government proposal and put forward one of their own. The Argentine peso was flat, while stocks rose more than 2%. The Peruvian sol weakened against the dollar as civil unrest hit the country. Protesters attacked a convoy of vehicles from the Las Bambas mining group, one of the country's largest copper producers, and set fire to some of them. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies; Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1076.24 -0.89 MSCI LatAm 2106.66 1.87 Brazil Bovespa 104033.83 -0.26 Mexico IPC 37227.16 0.94 Chile IPSA 3928.55 1.06 Argentina MerVal 47861.05 2.308 Colombia COLCAP 1170.51 0.33 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.1010 2.15 Mexico peso 22.3667 -0.15 Chile peso 768 0.40 Colombia peso 3635.62 -0.38 Peru sol 3.5078 -0.40 Argentina peso 71.7700 -0.07 (interbank) (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru Editing by Marguerita Choy and Jonathan Oatis)