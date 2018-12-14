EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks drop as fears of global growth weigh, FX weakens

(New throughout to update prices, add market strategist's quote) By Aaron Saldanha Dec 14 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks were swept up in a global sell-off on Friday on worries about slowing global growth triggered by weak Chinese economic data, and a strong dollar pressured Latin American currencies. Data showed industrial output in China, the destination for much of Latin America's resources exports, rose the least in nearly three years, prompting investors' concern for Latin America. Meanwhile, data showing U.S. consumer spending gathered momentum in November further cemented expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will raise interest rates at its Dec. 18-19 meeting, thereby bolstering the dollar. "We've seen some decent moves, quite frankly. Not just in Latam but also the U.S. - the S&P500 is down quite considerably," said Christian Lawrence, a senior market strategist with Rabobank, taking note of what he termed to be "quite a risk-off environment." MSCI's index tracking Latin American stocks tumbled 0.8 percent, snapping a three day winning run, while its index of Latin American currencies fell 0.3 percent. Rising U.S. rates have played a significant role in drawing capital away from emerging markets this year, by making dollar denominated assets more attractive. There is a more than 70 percent probability the Fed will end 2018 with another hike, as per Refinitiv Eikon data. Stocks in Brazil, which has greatly benefited from its exports to China over the last decade, fell 0.4 percent, while its real softened 0.7 percent. The weak data from China, the world's top oil importer, played into global oil prices sliding 1.9 percent - a decline which pressured Brazilian state-controlled oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro SA. While broader weakness plagued Mexican equities as they lost half a percent, Rabobank's Lawrence said a 0.4 percent rise in the peso ahead of the presentation of the new government's budget for 2019 on Saturday was due in no small part to investors believing leftist President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador would not rudely shock markets. In the last few months, the scrapping of an already started airport and proposals to more tightly regulate mining in Mexico and commissions on banking services have hammered investor sentiment towards Latin America's second biggest economy. The dollar's strength on Friday was a dominant factor in Argentina's peso weakening about 0.8 percent. Colombia's main equity index slid half a percent, roughly matching the softening of its peso. Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2142 GMT Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI Emerging Markets 971.90 -1.38 -16.1 MSCI LatAm 2549.06 -0.79 -9.87 Brazil Bovespa 87449.50 -0.44 14.46 Mexico IPC 41312.17 -0.48 -16.29 Chile IPSA 5164.25 0.08 0.08 Argentina MerVal 31109.45 0.29 3.47 Colombia IGBC 11554.51 -0.51 1.62 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.9145 -0.30 -15.36 Mexico peso 20.2205 0.47 -2.58 Chile peso 682.95 -0.17 -10.00 Colombia peso 3193.35 -0.48 -6.62 Peru sol 3.347 0.12 -3.29 Argentina peso (interbank) 38.1300 -0.79 -51.22 (Reporting by Aaron Saldanha in Bengaluru; editing by Grant McCool)