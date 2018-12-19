EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX, stocks record minor gains, Fed tarnishes sentiment

(Recasts; updates prices, market activity and comments) By Aaron Saldanha Dec 19 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks and currencies rose on Wednesday, but gains narrowed after the U.S. Federal Reserve disappointed investors when it issued a more aggressive outlook for rate hikes in 2019 than many had expected. The Fed hiked borrowing costs, in line with market participants' expectations, but then Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's comments in a news conference prompted a sell-off on equity markets. All three major U.S. stock indexes slid at least 1.5 percent. MSCI's index tracking Latin American stocks had been trading as much as 2.4 percent higher before the Fed's decision but ended up just 0.2 percent. Igor Lima, a partner at Galt Capital, said investors had hoped the Fed would adopt a more moderate stance on future interest rate hikes. "But he made only a small adjustment in expectations...At the same time, Powell suggested he wanted to keep up the pace of bond sales, which also weighed." Brazil's Bovespa stocks benchmark reversed course to drop 1.1 percent as losses across the board weighed. The real managed to hold on to some of its gains, firming 0.4 percent. Colombia's peso and its main stocks index slid 0.4 percent, while in Chile, the peso softened 0.1 percent, matching the dip in local stocks. Mexican shares also pared gains but still managed to notch a 1.2 percent rise for the day. The peso dipped 0.2 percent. Implied volatility used in pricing options aimed to protect against or bet on swings in the peso has fallen in recent days, after the 2019 budget proposal was more conservative than expected. Data accessed on Refinitiv Eikon showed the peso's one-week implied volatility slid to a near two-month trough. Mexico's central bank is expected to hike borrowing costs on Thursday to their highest in over a decade. Volatility had soared after then President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's administration canceled an airport that was under construction. Investor sentiment grew more gloomy still on proposals to cap or eliminate certain banking commissions and more tightly regulate concessions granted for mining. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2134 GMT Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI Emerging Markets 967.65 0.48 -16.47 MSCI LatAm 2526.72 0.16 -10.66 Brazil Bovespa 85673.52 -1.08 12.14 Mexico IPC 41388.28 1.15 -16.14 Chile IPSA 5109.92 -0.14 -0.14 Argentina MerVal 29968.28 0.64 -0.32 Colombia IGBC 11318.22 -0.38 -0.46 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.8977 -0.68 -14.99 Mexico peso 20.1110 -0.19 -2.05 Chile peso 689.8 0.00 -10.89 Colombia peso 3217.27 -0.43 -7.31 Peru sol 3.351 -0.12 -3.40 Argentina peso 38.3600 -0.18 -51.51 (interbank) (Reporting by Aaron Saldanha in Bengaluru and Paula Arend Laier in Sao Paulo; Editing by David Gregorio)