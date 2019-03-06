EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks dip; FX down on lower oil prices

March 6 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks dipped on Wednesday, with losses in Argentina and Brazil offsetting gains in Chile and Colombia, while regional currencies slid, tracking lower oil prices. MSCI's index for Latin American stocks was down 1 percent. Argentina's Merval index slid over 3 percent, with markets resuming trading after the Carnival holidays, while the peso fell to its lowest since October 2018 on private purchases of U.S. dollars in the face of high inflation. "Most of the downside on EM today is a broad-based one with oil playing its part," said Christian Lawrence, senior market strategist, Latam, Rabobank. "For Argentina, it seems like a general negative sentiment on the peso," he added. Argentina is going through a crisis originated in 2018 due to an abrupt depreciation of the peso, which resulted in a prolonged recession and very high inflation. Sao Paulo's Bovespa, which resumed trading for a shorter session after the Carnival holidays, slid 0.4 percent, led by declines in consumer and financials. Mexico's IPC index was little changed as central bank board member Jonathan Heath said the country was a "long way" from losing its investment grade rating. Investors had worried about a possible sovereign downgrade for Latin America's second-largest economy after a series of announcements by rating agencies. Heath said stronger measures were required to revive debt-laden state oil firm Pemex, which is at the center of Mexico's ratings risks and holds nearly $106 billion in debt, the highest of any national oil company in Latin America. Stocks in Chile rose 0.4 percent, led by gains in shares of steel producer CAP after Morgan Stanley raised the stock's price target. Most currencies slid in the region. Mexico's peso and Brazil's real fell between 0.6 percent and 1 percent, following oil prices lower, while Chile's peso dipped even though prices of copper, the country's main export, rose on the day. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1715 GMT Stock indexes daily % change Latest MSCI Emerging Markets 1055.87 0.07 MSCI LatAm 2743.23 -1 Brazil Bovespa 94272.34 -0.35 Mexico IPC 42093.90 -0.08 Chile IPSA 5257.15 0.52 Argentina MerVal 32557.77 -3.77 Colombia IGBC 12438.21 0.55 Currencies daily % change Latest Brazil real 0.2615 -1.04 Mexico peso 19.3640 -0.60 Chile peso 659.5 -0.31 Colombia peso 3105.03 -0.26 Peru sol 3.307 0.06 Argentina peso 40.5000 -1.53 (interbank) (Reporting by Agamoni Ghosh; Editing by David Gregorio and Bernadette Baum)