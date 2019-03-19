EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies rise on Fed expectations; stocks mixed

By Agamoni Ghosh March 19 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies rose against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday, on expectations that U.S. Federal Reserve policy makers will not hike interest rates at this week's two-day policy meeting. Stocks in the region were mixed. MSCI's index of Latin American currencies gained, as the dollar neared a two-week low on bets that the Fed will eschew any more rate hikes for the time being, with U.S. and global growth slowing. Last year, emerging market currencies saw significant outflows due to the steady rise in U.S. borrowing rates. "The markets are pricing in only one hike this year," said Christian Lawrence, senior market strategist, LatAm FX, Rabobank. "The risk though will be if they aren't as dovish as expected, then we will see a big sell-off in the EM space," he added. Higher oil prices also helped currencies for net crude exporters in the region with Mexico's peso rising 0.2 percent. Pemex, Mexico's debt-laden state oil company, said it planned to triple the number of wells it will drill this year, in a bid to grow crude output and reverse more than a decade of declining production. Pemex, which holds the largest debt of any Latin American oil company, was downgraded by rating agencies S&P and Fitch this year, leading to concern about Mexico's sovereign credit rating. "Yes, this a positive development but don't think we can say all of Pemex's troubles have gone away. The energy market there needs much more foreign investments and experiences ones," said Lawrence. The Mexican stock market which resumed trade after a long weekend rose over 1 percent led by Latin American carrier America Movil after the company said it will acquire 100 percent of Nextel's Brazil operations. Stocks in Argentina and Colombia rose. Sao Paulo-traded stocks eased off record high levels dragged by financial and material stocks. Rumo dropped over 5 percent after the logistics company adjusted its 2019 outlook citing new accounting standards. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1440 GMT Stock indexes daily % Latest change MSCI Emerging Markets 1070.49 0.12 MSCI LatAm 2894.44 0.71 Brazil Bovespa 99685.20 -0.31 Mexico IPC 42598.07 0.96 Chile IPSA 5321.81 -0.05 Argentina MerVal 35501.87 1.41 Colombia IGBC 13162.94 0.42 Currencies daily % change Latest Brazil real 3.7815 0.23 Mexico peso 19.0381 0.10 Chile peso 665.8 0.10 Colombia peso 3097.28 0.05 Peru sol 3.302 -0.09 Argentina peso 40.0000 0.23 (interbank) (Reporting by Agamoni Ghosh in Bengaluru; Editing by David Gregorio)