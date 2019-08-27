EMERGING MARKETS-Most Latam currencies fall on U.S.-China trade uncertainty

(Updates prices, changes comment) * Brazilian real bucks trend after central bank intervenes * Chile's peso near 3-yr lows * Mexican stocks lead Latam equities higher By Agamoni Ghosh Aug 27 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies fell against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday as investors remained on edge over twists and turns in the U.S.-China trade dispute, but an index of the region's stocks snapped a three-day run of losses. MSCI's index of Latin American stocks rose 0.7% but currencies slipped 0.3% as investors assessed conflicting comments from U.S. and Chinese officials over the drawn-out trade dispute. President Donald Trump sought to ease tensions by predicting another round of talks with Beijing on Monday, although China's foreign ministry said it had not received any recent phone call from the United States on trade. Chile's peso hovered at three-year lows as the price of copper, the country's top export, remained near two-year lows on worries about damage to industrial activity and demand from the prolonged trade dispute. "As a small open economy, with an export basket heavily skewed towards copper, the CLP has weakened in recent months, following a trajectory that closely matches copper price trends," said Gustavo Rangel, chief economist, Latam, at ING. "The currency's near-term outlook remains closely tied to trade war concerns and global growth dynamics." Chile's Finance Minister announced on Monday $600 million in additional stimulus in an effort to kick-start the top copper producer's sputtering economy. The Argentine peso shed 1.6% despite an intervention by the central bank to support the currency. Argentina's central bank on Tuesday sold $302 million of its dollar reserves, breaking a guideline on reserve sales agreed as part of its $57 billion standby agreement with the International Monetary Fund. The central bank has sold more than $1 billion of its own reserves to support the currency against political uncertainty touched off by the left-wing opposition's resounding victory in a primary vote this month for October's presidency election. Brazil's real, which has lost nearly 8% this month, was the only regional currency to gain against the dollar after the central bank intervened, offering to sell dollars on the spot market. Central bank president Roberto Campos Neto said the economy was stable or expanded only slightly in the second quarter, indicating that low inflation meant there is room for more stimulus. Most stock indices in the region rose with Mexican stocks leading the way, up 1.5%. Stocks in Buenos Aires lagged the broader equities trend, ending 4% lower, pressured heavily by financials. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1915 GMT Stock indexes daily % change Latest MSCI Emerging Markets 964.28 0.36 MSCI LatAm 2495.83 0.8 Brazil Bovespa 97418.26 1.03 Mexico IPC 40689.92 1.52 Chile IPSA 4645.54 0.63 Argentina MerVal 24802.01 -4 Colombia IGBC 12339.44 0.13 Currencies daily % change Latest Brazil real 4.1450 -0.15 Mexico peso 20.0086 -0.38 Chile peso 722 -0.37 Colombia peso 3469.23 -1.10 Peru sol 3.393 -0.32 Argentina peso 56.1500 -1.50 (interbank) (Reporting by Agamoni Ghosh and Sruthi Shankar Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)