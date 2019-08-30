EMERGING MARKETS-Argentine peso slides after 'junk' rating; Latam stocks rise

By Agamoni Ghosh Aug 30 (Reuters) - Argentina's peso weakened on Friday, underperforming the broader Latin American markets, after ratings agency Standard & Poor's announced it was slashing its long-term credit rating to the deepest area of junk debt. The ratings action comes following the government's announcement to "re-profile" some $100 billion in debt earlier in the week, sinking Argentine bonds and igniting worries of a full-blown debt crisis for Latin America's third-largest economy. "Lengthening maturities will not solve the overarching problem of over-indebtedness," said analysts at J Safra Sarasin Asset Management. "Moreover, the central bank cannot continue to burn through its foreign exchange reserves in order to defend the peso, indicating another sharp devaluation may rock markets again." The peso fell nearly 2% in early trading and is on track to record its worst month since August 2018. The Argentine currency has shed about 24% of its value, while the Merval has plunged more than 45% since business-friendly Mauricio Macri suffered a thumping in primaries at the hands of populist-leaning Peronist candidate Alberto Fernandez. The rest of the Latin American markets however, took comfort from U.S.-China trade hopes with stocks rising over 1%. Sao Paulo-traded stocks climbed 0.8%, while the real gained half a percent against a softer dollar. Brazil's central bank President Roberto Campos Neto said on Friday that in view of the current economic situation a stimulative monetary policy was required, signaling the bank could slash borrowing cuts further. Chile's peso rose marginally but was on track to end the month over 2% lower as falling copper prices have taken a toll on the world's top producer of the red metal. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1420 GMT Stock indexes daily % change Latest MSCI Emerging Markets 983.17 1.35 MSCI LatAm 2582.67 1.07 Brazil Bovespa 101146.35 0.62 Mexico IPC 42002.75 0.41 Chile IPSA 4738.26 0.98 Argentina MerVal - - Colombia IGBC 12510.98 0.14 Currencies daily % change Latest Brazil real 4.1457 0.58 Mexico peso 20.0890 0.21 Chile peso 719.2 0.15 Colombia peso 3416.22 0.58 Peru sol - - Argentina peso 58.6000 -1.79 (interbank) (Reporting by Agamoni Ghosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrea Ricci)