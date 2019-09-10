EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real slides on weak inflation outlook; Latam stocks fall

Sept 10 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies slid lower on Tuesday, led by the Brazilian real after the government cut its 2019 annual inflation forecast, pointing to further chances of monetary easing in the region's largest economy. The real shed about 0.6%, weighing on MSCI's index of Latin American currencies after the government cut its 2019 inflation forecast to 3.6% from 3.8%. It raised its growth outlook slightly. Central bank chief Roberto Campos Neto previously had flagged more room for monetary easing if inflation remained tepid. The Mexican peso outperformed its regional peers, edging up 0.1%. Finance Minister Arturo Herrera said state-oil firm Pemex is exploring opening a bidding process for public-private contracts in order to ensure the debt-laden firm has enough money to invest and manage its debt profile. Chile's peso was marginally lower as prices of copper, the country's main export, drifted lower. Latin American stock indices were mostly lower, in line with the broader emerging markets as investors stayed away from riskier assets ahead of key central bank meetings. Investors expect an easing package from the European Central Bank at its monetary policy meeting on Thursday, and a likely quarter-point interest rate cut next week from the Federal Reserve. Sao Paulo-listed stocks fell 0.6% after four straight sessions of gains, with financials leading declines. Retailers Magazine Luiza, Via Varejo and B2W fell between 4.5% and 5.6% after U.S. internet marketplace Amazon.com Inc said it would launch its Prime subscription service in the country. Stocks in Mexico and Chile fell between 0.1% and 0.4%, while those in Colombia moved marginally higher. Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 14:36 GMT Stock indexes daily % Latest change MSCI Emerging Markets 1006.58 -0.4 MSCI LatAm 2649.80 -0.86 Brazil Bovespa 102756.02 -0.41 Mexico IPC 42524.80 -0.32 Chile IPSA 4854.72 -0.12 Argentina MerVal - - Colombia IGBC 12790.60 0.11 Currencies daily % Latest change Brazil real 4.1214 -0.60 Mexico peso 19.5690 0.10 Chile peso 714.51 0.00 Colombia peso 3379.43 -0.32 Peru sol 3.3508 -0.05 Argentina peso 56.1000 -0.14 (interbank) (Reporting by Ambar Warrick and Agamoni Ghosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Dan Grebler)