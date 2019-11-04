Noticias de Mercados
EMERGING MARKETS-Bovespa scales life-high, dollar strength hits Latam FX

Agamoni Ghosh, Medha Singh

 (Recasts, updates prices, adds quote)
    * U.S.-China prelim trade deal in sight
    * Chile cuts growth forecast for 2019
    * Colombian markets shut for holiday

    Nov 4 (Reuters) - Brazilian shares scaled a new record on
Monday to lead Latin American stocks higher as optimism on
U.S.-China trade boosted appetite for riskier assets, but
currencies in the region slipped against a strong dollar. 
    Washington and Beijing said on Friday they had made progress
in defusing an economically damaging trade war, with U.S.
officials indicating that a deal could be signed this month.

    Equities worldwide cheered those trade developments with
Wall Street's three main indexes hitting record highs.
    "Today is a very typical, good old-fashioned risk-on moves
that we are seeing right across the board," said Christian
Lawrence, senior Latam strategist at Rabobank. 
    "This week is either going to be very quiet with nothing
really moving or it's going to very choppy and I think it's
going to be very choppy."
    Gains in regional indices were led by Brazil's Bovespa
 which rose 0.4% to hit a lifetime-high.
    Chile's SPIPSA index rose 1% to scale their
highest levels in three months, but Mexico's IPC index
tacked marginally lower. 
    Latin American currencies underperformed broader emerging
market moves on the day with the greenback's strength aiding
their weakness.      
    Brazil's real fell 0.5% as investors stayed on the
sidelines ahead of a presentation of reform bill drafts to the
National Congress this week, another step by the government to
reduce the country's mounting fiscal deficit.
    Chile's peso fell 0.1% despite  higher copper
prices, the country's top export, after the government lowered
growth forecast for 2019 following more than two weeks of street
protests. 
    Santiago has been rocked by protests sparked by an increase
in metro fares reflecting a much larger and long-simmering anger
at the government's failure to alter Chile's economic course
despite growing inequality.
    The Argentine peso officially closed marginally
higher against the dollar, while in the black market it jumped
3% as investors watched for signs about future economic policy
as a new left-wing government was set to take power. 
    Markets in Colombia were shut for a local holiday. 

    Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 19:37 GMT
  
 Stock indexes                                 daily % change
                           Latest             
 MSCI Emerging Markets               1063.43             1.36
                                              
 MSCI LatAm                          2818.32             0.14
                                              
 Brazil Bovespa                    108673.24             0.44
                                              
 Mexico IPC                         43839.74             0.06
                                              
 Chile IPSA                          4801.56             1.21
                                              
 Argentina MerVal                   37281.66            4.305
                                              
 Colombia IGBC                             -                -
                                              
                                                             
 Currencies                                    daily % change
                                      Latest  
 Brazil real                          4.0077            -0.34
                                              
 Mexico peso                         19.1870            -0.43
                                              
 Chile peso                            737.8            -0.19
                                              
 Colombia peso                          3320            -0.05
 Peru sol                              3.332             0.36
                                              
 Argentina peso                      59.7000             0.08
 (interbank)                                  
                                              
 

 (Reporting by Agamoni Ghosh and Medha Singh; Editing by Cynthia
Osterman)
