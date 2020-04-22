EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real at record low as Latam FX harried by dollar demand

* Real down as much as 1.4% to record low of 5.3922 * Mexico's peso falls after surprise rate cut * Latam stocks rise with stimulus measures in focus By Ambar Warrick April 22 (Reuters) - Brazil's real sank to a record low on Wednesday, leading losses in Latin American currencies as increasing signs of economic distress from the coronavirus outbreak spurred safe-haven bids for the U.S. dollar. The real plunged nearly 1.4% to a record low of 5.3922 to the dollar after data showed the country's March tax revenue at its lowest in 10 years due to the pandemic. The real, in tandem with the broader emerging market, has also faced continued outflows due to rampant risk aversion prompting a safe-haven rush to the dollar. "Portfolio investments will remain under the pressure of the risk-off global sentiment over the coming months, which will keep the BRL under pressure through the rest of the year," wrote TS Lombard economists Wilson Ferrarezi and Elizabeth Johnson. They added that fiscal uncertainties continued to blur Brazil's economic outlook due to concerns over the government's ability to add new debt, as well as disparity over a bailout package for state and municipal governments. The MSCI's index of Latin American currencies fell about 0.9%. Mexico's peso fell 0.8% against the dollar after the country's central bank on Tuesday unveiled a $31 billion stimulus package and unexpectedly cut borrowing costs in its most decisive move yet to combat the virus. "Banxico’s decision is less surprising when considering the fast-deteriorating economic activity outlook, which contrasts sharply with the relatively muted government reaction seen so far," wrote Gustavo Rangel, chief Latam economist at ING. The country's economy, already seen as weak before the outbreak, is now pegged by the central bank to contract by more than 5% in the first half of 2020. The oil crash has also added to pressure on Mexico's peso, which had sharply depreciated over the past two days. Brazilian stocks meanwhile rose more than 1%, supported by some optimism over measures from the United States, Mexico and South Africa to stymie the economic shock from the coronavirus outbreak. Gains on Wall Street also bolstered equity markets, with Mexican stocks adding 1.2% while Chilean equities rose 1.4%. The MSCI's index of Latin American stocks rose 0.4%. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1431 GMT Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 888.33 1.15 MSCI LatAm 1614.09 0.35 Brazil Bovespa 80056.65 1.37 Mexico IPC 34296.51 1.19 Chile IPSA 3710.17 1.57 Argentina MerVal - - Colombia COLCAP 1134.53 0.29 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.3867 -1.30 Mexico peso 24.5670 -0.71 Chile peso 856.4 0.25 Colombia peso 4040.95 -0.09 Peru sol 3.3808 0.12 Argentina peso 66.2200 -0.20 (interbank) (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru)