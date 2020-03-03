EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX slip as as G7 statement on coronavirus disappoints

By Susan Mathew March 3 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies weakened on Tuesday after a statement from financial officials from the G7 countries failed to detail concrete measures to help economies stabilize from damage caused by a fast-spreading coronavirus outbreak. Against a stronger dollar, the currencies of Brazil and Mexico both weakened about 0.7%, with the peso giving back most of Monday's gains. After a severe whipping last week, markets around the globe breathed a sigh of relief on Monday as major central bank officials raised hopes that necessary action would be taken to support markets as the virus spread fast and far beyond China where it originated. Markets had pinned hopes on the Group of Seven outcome, but the extended recovery on Tuesday was cut short after the G7 merely reiterated that message after a conference call with its finance ministers and central banks governors. "The statement does not point to a near-term coordinated action. Rather, it suggests individual central banks will make their own decisions regarding the appropriate timing and size of policy actions," said Andrew Hollenhorst, chief U.S. economist at Citi Research. "This will come as a modest disappointment to risk-asset investors who were expecting a more concerted easing effort." Chile's peso traded flat. It pared early gains of as much as 0.3% lifted by a rise in its biggest export revenue item, copper. Colombia's currency slipped 0.6% taking no solace from rising oil prices. The currency had gained almost 2% last session, posting its best day in seven months. "Monetary and financial policies...cannot solve the underlying issue - prevent the spread of the coronavirus," wrote Thu Lan Nguyen, an analyst at Commerzbank. Regional stocks swung wildly, mirroring movements in U.S. futures. Brazil stocks traded flat, having swung more than 0.3% both ways. Food processor BRF SA gave up early gains of as much as 1.2% to trade 3.5% lower. The company posted its first annual profit, with fourth quarter profit jumping 121%. Iron ore miner Vale was the biggest boost, tracking a rise in prices of the steel-making ingredient. Chile stocks rose 0.3%, but the world's No. 2 lithium producer SQM fell after it reported a slump in profits in the last quarter of 2019 and warned that early 2020 sales in China could be hit by coronavirus. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1400 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1027.09 0.99 MSCI LatAm 2481.56 0.05 Brazil Bovespa 106558.55 -0.06 Mexico IPC - - Chile IPSA 4294.36 0.25 Argentina MerVal - - Colombia COLCAP - - Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 4.5030 -0.39 Mexico peso 19.5460 -0.75 Chile peso 812.8 -0.02 Colombia peso 3480.47 -0.59 Peru sol 3.4458 -0.14 Argentina peso - - (interbank) (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Alistair Bell)