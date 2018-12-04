EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks gain; real firms as U.S. dollar weakens

By Agamoni Ghosh and Aaron Saldanha Dec 4 (Reuters) - Brazil's real firmed against a soft dollar on Tuesday, as a flattening U.S. Treasury yield curve made investors worried about a possible recession in the world's top economy. As Treasury yields slid, Brazilian brokerage H. Commcor said the dollar was weakening on sentiment that the Fed would be more cautious about raising U.S. interest rates. U.S. Treasury yields have fallen steadily since the U.S. Federal Reserve suggested late last week that it may be nearing an end to its three-year rate hike cycle. The real firmed 0.2 percent, with the country's local stocks benchmark edging up about 0.3 percent, helped by gains in most sectors. The index is on track to close the day at a record closing high. Mexico's peso weakened 0.6 percent. Some investors were not fully convinced by a government proposal on Monday to buy back some debt tied to a canceled airport project. New President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who had campaigned as a leftist, had said Mexico would buy back some of the debt used to fund the partly built airport, which he had said was tainted by corruption. His administration's move to cancel the project in October after a public consultation had triggered a sell-off in the peso and local stocks. RBC analysts said in a note that markets realized Monday's announcement does not mean the cancellation will be reversed, an idea floating among some local media outlets shortly after the news came out. Meanwhile, Colombia's peso firmed 0.4 percent while Argentina's peso weakened in early trade. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1425 GMT Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI Emerging Markets 1017.30 0.04 -12.22 MSCI LatAm 2635.20 -0.25 -6.59 Brazil Bovespa 90121.09 0.34 17.96 Mexico IPC - - - Chile IPSA 5157.31 0.11 0.11 Argentina MerVal 32064.67 0.55 6.65 Colombia IGBC - - - Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.8353 0.17 -13.61 Mexico peso 20.4700 -0.57 -3.77 Chile peso 670.05 -0.19 -8.27 Colombia peso 3173.98 0.41 -6.05 Peru sol 3.386 -0.15 -4.40 Argentina peso (interbank) 36.8200 -0.76 -49.48 (Reporting by Agamoni Ghosh and Aaron Saldanha in Bengaluru, Additional reporting by Claudia Violante in Sao Paulo; Editing by David Gregorio)