Noticias de Mercados
August 23, 2019 / 7:35 PM / a few seconds ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Trade tensions, growth worries drive Latam assets to 2019 lows

Agamoni Ghosh

4 MIN. DE LECTURA

 (Recasts, updates prices, adds quote)
    * China unveils retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods
    * Trump tells U.S. companies to seek alternatives to China 
    * Powell says will "act as appropriate" to support growth
    * Mexico domestic growth weaker than estimated in second
quarter 

    By Agamoni Ghosh
    Aug 23 (Reuters) - Latin American assets fell on Friday to
their lowest levels so far this year, as another escalation in
the U.S.-China trade war and worries over Mexico's growth kept
investors on the edge.    
    Beijing imposed additional tariffs on thousands of U.S.
products effective Sept. 1, infuriating U.S. President Donald
Trump who hit back by asking U.S. companies to start looking for
alternatives to their China operations.
    The unexpected move in the long drawn-out dispute between
the world's two largest economies renewed fears of a global
slowdown and prompted a global sell-off in riskier assets. 
    "Even though China's tariffs are smaller than what the U.S.
has imposed, the sudden surprise element of it all should cause
a risk-off to asset markets globally," Iris Pang, economist,
Greater China, ING, said in a note. 
    Latin American currencies, which fell more
than 1%, were on course to record a fifth consecutive week of
losses with Mexico's peso hitting eight-month lows.
    Mexican gross domestic product was unchanged in the second
quarter from the preceding three months, slightly weaker than a
preliminary estimate, showing the economy was even closer to
entering a recession in the first half of 2019 than previously
anticipated.
    Other regional currencies like the Brazil's real and
Colombia's peso slid over 1%, despite a weaker dollar.  
    Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell, in a much anticipated
speech at an economic symposium at Jackson Hole, said the U.S.
central bank would "act as appropriate" to keep the current
economic expansion on track, but did not offer a clear
indication on future interest rate-cuts.
    MSCI's index of Latin American stocks shed
nearly 3% with heavyweight Bovespa index falling more
than 2%. Mexican stocks made the smallest losses.  
    Argentina's peso, which shed nearly 18% last week,
extended losses to record a sixth straight week of losses.     
 
 Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1905 GMT  
 Stock indexes                                    daily %
                          Latest                   change
 MSCI Emerging Markets              970.98          -0.48
                                            
 MSCI LatAm                        2511.79          -2.95
                                            
 Brazil Bovespa                   97818.45          -2.19
                                            
 Mexico IPC                       39960.50          -0.46
                                            
 Chile IPSA                        4667.70           -1.5
                                            
 Argentina MerVal                 26933.98             -3
                                            
 Colombia IGBC                    12208.92          -1.28
                                            
                                                         
 Currencies                                       daily %
                                    Latest         change
 Brazil real                        4.1157          -0.94
                                            
 Mexico peso                       19.8984          -0.41
                                            
 Chile peso                          718.2          -0.65
                                            
 Colombia peso                     3421.24          -0.97
 Peru sol                            3.375          -0.03
                                            
 Argentina peso                    55.1500          -0.03
 (interbank)                                
                                            
 

 (Reporting by Agamoni Ghosh in Bengaluru
Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)
Nuestros Estándares:Los principios Thomson Reuters
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below