EMERGING MARKETS-Latam assets bounce day after virus-related sell-off

By Shreyashi Sanyal Jan 28 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks and currencies bounced on Tuesday, taking comfort from comments by the head of the World Health Organisation after a sharp sell-off a day earlier triggered by the potential economic damage of China's coronavirus outbreak. MSCI's index for Latin American currencies rose 0.5%, while the index for stocks rose 1.3%. Wall Street also showed signs of recovery, with all three of its major indexes opening higher. "Some of the comments coming out of the WHO and other medical advisers are helping markets catch a breath after yesterday's decline which was somewhat overdone," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan Capital Securities in New York. Global financial markets have recently turned risk averse as investors worried about the potential impact of the outbreak on China, the world's second-biggest economy. Those worries hit stock markets in Asia the hardest in early trading hours. Mexico's peso strengthened slightly against the dollar. Data showed Mexico posted a $1,283 million trade surplus in December. "We remain with an uncertain scenario for the coming months (for Mexico), due to several signals suggesting a stagnant economy longer than expected," Scotiabank analysts wrote in a note. Also on the radar for investors in Mexico, U.S. President Donald Trump will sign a trade pact agreed between the United States, Mexico and Canada on Wednesday during a ceremony at the White House. Sao Paulo stocks also attempted a comeback by rising 1.5%, after being knocked off record highs during the previous session. Brazilian airline Azul SA jumped 6%, to the top of the Bovespa index, as it hoped to sub-lease 53 Embraer E195 jets to Poland's LOT and U.S.-based Breeze Aviation Group. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1430 GMT Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1097.76 -0.47 MSCI LatAm 2823.33 1.34 Brazil Bovespa 115931.22 1.27 Mexico IPC - - Chile IPSA 4597.20 0.78 Argentina MerVal 40453.50 2.144 Colombia COLCAP 1623.97 0 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 4.2040 0.11 Mexico peso 18.8375 0.36 Chile peso 788.8 -0.15 Colombia peso 3392.5 0.19 Peru sol 3.3328 -0.05 Argentina peso 60.1600 0.02 (interbank) (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; editing by Nick Macfie)