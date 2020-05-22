EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX weaken on fears of escalation in U.S.-China trade tensions

By Susan Mathew May 22 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies weakened on Friday as risk sentiment took a hit after Hong Kong became the latest front in intensifying tensions between Beijing and Washington. As the dollar gained momentum, Mexico's peso broke a four-day rally, down half a percent, while Brazil's real slipped 0.3%. Tumbling oil prices pressured crude exporter Colombia's peso, while Chile's currency traded flat. China plans to impose a new national security legislation on Hong Kong, a move that prompted a U.S. warning as a high-degree of autonomy and respect for human rights were key to preserving the territory's special status under U.S. law, which has helped Hong Kong maintain its position as a world financial center. "The move risks triggering yet another round of tit-for-tat escalation between the U.S. and China, which have seen ties spiral to their worst in decades since COVID-19 began spreading around the world," said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at National Securities in New York. Regional stocks tracked Wall Street lower, with Brazil shares retreating from near three-week highs. Mexico's main index fell 0.2% with eyes on developments regarding the new rules in the energy sector. Measures taken by the government in recent weeks to reduce the influence of private energy producers provoked protests from the European Union, Canada and Mexico's most powerful business associations. Meanwhile, data showed inflation in the country accelerated faster that expected in the first half of May, but the annual rate still remained below the central bank's target rate. Citigroup analysts say the rates market will likely look beyond Mexico's inflation number given that food price increases are likely seen as transitory by the central bank. In Argentina, the government is planning to amend its offer to creditors to restructure $65 billion in foreign debt, with talks on a positive course, Economy Minister Martin Guzman told Reuters. On Thursday, the government extended a deadline for talks with creditors to restructure around $65 billion in foreign debt to June 2, as the two sides edge closer to a deal needed to avert a messy default that would drag the country deeper into crisis. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 14:13 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 904.32 -2.76 MSCI LatAm 1651.62 -1.46 Brazil Bovespa 81802.36 -1.48 Mexico IPC 35502.59 -0.16 Chile IPSA 3726.14 -0.77 Argentina MerVal - - Colombia COLCAP 1057.53 -0.8 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.5968 -0.28 Mexico peso 22.9575 -0.41 Chile peso 806.9 -0.52 Colombia peso 3787.28 -0.72 Peru sol 3.4118 -0.03 Argentina peso 68.1700 -0.12 (interbank) (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru;)