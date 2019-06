CAIRO, June 26 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) said on Wednesday that the Umm Lulu oilfield’s production capacity is expected to reach more than 100,000 barrels per day in 2020.

ADNOC said in a tweet that the company celebrated on Wednesday the completion of manufacturing of the Umm Lulu gas processing platform.

