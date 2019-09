Sept 9 (Reuters) - Northland Power Inc said on Monday it would buy most of Colombian utility Empresa de Energia de Boyaca in a deal valued at C$1.05 billion ($797.9 million), including debt.

The deal is expected to add to Northland Power’s free cash flow by mid-single digit during the current regulatory period ending 2023.

$1 = C$1.32 Reporting by Debroop Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel