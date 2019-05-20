Enel interested in bidding for Sempra energy assets in Peru and Chile-CEO

FLORENCE, Italy, May 20 (Reuters) - Enel is interested in bidding for the two assets U.S.-based Sempra Energy is selling in Chile and Peru, Chief Executive Francesco Starace said on Monday.

Speaking on the sidelines of a conference, Starace said the bidding could start as early as this month.

Earlier this year Sempra Energy said it wanted to sell Chilean power distributor Chilquinta Energia and Peruvian electric company Luz del Sur to focus on North America.

Enel is looking to grow its distribution grid business in Latin America. Some press reports have said the assets could be worth more than $2.5 billion. (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes, editing by Valentina Za)