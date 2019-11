MILAN, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Enel CEO said on Tuesday that the Italian utility is not in a hurry to sell its 50% stake in ultra broadband unit Open Fiber.

“We are not in a hurry”, Enel head Francesco Starace told reporters during the group’s capital market day in Milan.

He added that Enel “has no tendency to walk out of Open Fiber joint-venture”.

