Shareholders in Brazil's energy firm Eneva raise $285 mln in offering

BRASILIA, April 5 (Reuters) - Brazilian energy firm Eneva SA has priced its secondary offering at 18.25 reais ($4.73) per share, with shareholders seen raising 1.1 billion reais in the sale, it said in an exchange filing.

The pricing is slightly below Eneva’s last closing price on Thursday of 18.50 reais. Itau Unibanco Holding SA, Uniper Holding GmbH, Banco BTG Pactual SA, Banco Pine SA PINE4.SA, and Dommo Austria GmbH, a unit of Brazil’s Dommo Energia SA sold 60.64 million shares in the offering. ($1 = 3.8584 reais) (Reporting by Jake Spring)