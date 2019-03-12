Brazil's Eneva hires Citi, BTG, Itaú, Santander to manage follow-on

SAO PAULO, March 12 (Reuters) - Brazilian power generator Eneva SA has hired the investment banking units of Citigroup , Itaú Unibanco Holding SA, Banco BTG Pactual SA and Banco Santander Brasil SA to manage a secondary share offering, two sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

Some shareholders in Eneva, including German utility company Uniper, Itaú Unibanco and others, intend to sell a roughly 15 percent stake in the company, totaling 880 million reais ($230.83 million).

Other shareholders include BTG Pactual and Cambuhy Investimentos Ltda.

Shares in Eneva were up 17.59 percent this year, trading at 18.94 reais on Tuesday afternoon.

Eneva has an installed capacity of 2.5 GW in its thermoelectric complex. ($1 = 3.8123 reais) (Reporting by Carolina Mandl and Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Leslie Adler)