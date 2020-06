RIO DE JANEIRO, June 15 (Reuters) - Engie Brasil Energia SA has signed a financing agreement worth 2.51 billion reais ($487 million) with development bank BNDES for a transmission lines project, according to a securities filing on Monday.

The loan will be used to finance its Novo Estado transmission lines project, the company said.

$1 = 5.1557 reais Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter; Editing by Tom Hogue