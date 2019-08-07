Engie Brasil will restart sale process for Pampa Sul power plant - executive

SAO PAULO, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Engie Brasil Energia SA will restart the sale of its Pampa Sul power plant in the southern Brazilian state of Rio Grande do Sul, as the plant has begun operations, an executive said on Wednesday.

The comment is consistent with previous public comments in November, in which executives at Engie SA’s Brazilian unit said the sale process would restart when the plant came online.

In September, newspaper Valor Economico reported that China State Power Investment Corp (SPIC) was negotiating a purchase in the 800 million to 1 billion reais ($251 million) range.

($1 = 3.98 reais)

