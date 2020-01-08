France's Engie eyes acquisition of hydroelectric dam in Brazil

SAO PAULO, Jan 8 (Reuters) - France’s Engie is considering acquiring a hydroelectric dam owned by Brazilian state power company Companhia Paranaense de Energia, newspaper Valor Economico reported on Wednesday.

Eduardo Sattamini, Chief Executive Officer of Engie Brasil Energia SA, told Valor that the company is considering the acquisition of a 51% stake in the hydroelectric dam Foz do Areia, which would be jointly run with Copel.

Reuters reported in December that Copel was planning to sell assets, including a majority stake in the hydroelectric dam Foz do Areia, whose license expires in 2023.

