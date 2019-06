PARIS, June 24 (Reuters) - French utility Engie said its previously-announced acquisition of Brazilian pipeline network TAG would increase profits over the next few years.

Engie said TAG would result in an additional contribution at at the current operating income level of around 0.13 billion euros ($147.95 million) in 2021, and would contribute around 0.1 billion euros to net profits in 2021. ($1 = 0.8787 euros) (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta, editing by Louise Heavens)