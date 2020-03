Prestigioso festival mexicano de cine de Guadalajara, pospuesto por coronavirus

People wear surgical masks as they wait on a subway platform in Mexico City April 27, 2009. An outbreak of swine flu has killed up to 149 people in Mexico and the number of cases is likely to rise, Health Minister Jose Angel Cordova said on Monday. In Mexico City, authorities have already shut schools, churches, stadiums, cinemas, theatres, bars and clubs, but most people went to work on Monday, buses and subway trains packed with commuters wearing surgical face masks. REUTERS/Jorge Dan (MEXICO ENVIRONMENT HEALTH TRANSPORT)