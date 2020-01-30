Noticias de Mercados
January 30, 2020 / 7:43 AM / ACTUALIZADO HACE 2 hours ago

Equinor makes initial contract awards for Brazilian oilfield

1 MIN. DE LECTURA

OSLO, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Norway’s Equinor and its partners ExxonMobil and Petrogal Brasil have awarded engineering contracts for a planned Brazilian oilfield development, the Norwegian operator of the project said on Thursday.

A design contract for a floating oil production and storage vessel (FPSO) was awarded to Japan’s Modec Inc, while seabed systems (SURF) will be planned by the Subsea Integration Alliance, formed by Subsea 7 and OneSubsea.

A final investment decision for the Bacalhau field, formerly known as Carcara, will be made later this year, Equinor said. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik; editing by David Evans)

Nuestros Estándares:Los principios Thomson Reuters
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below