UPDATE 1-Equinor posts 89% drop in Q2 operating profit, beats forecast

OSLO, July 24 (Reuters) - Equinor’s operating profit fell by 89% year-on-year in the April-June quarter, hit by lower oil and gas prices and government-imposed output restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Norwegian energy company said on Friday.

Its adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) fell to $0.35 billion in the second quarter from $3.15 billion in the same period of 2019. A poll of 25 analysts compiled by Equinor had forecast an adjusted operating loss of $0.2 billion.

“Our financial results for the second quarter were impacted by very low realised oil and gas prices due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but also by a strong trading performance in volatile markets,” Chief Executive Eldar Saetre said in a statement.

“We have reduced costs, maintained solid operational performance and continued to prioritise value over volume by deferring significant flexible gas production to periods with higher expected prices,” he added.

Equinor maintained a quarterly dividend of $0.09 per share, identical to the first quarter but down from $0.27 in the final three months of 2019.

The company reiterated its goal of increasing its output by three percent per year from 2019 to 2026.

Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Terje Solsvik