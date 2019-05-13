UPDATE 1-Equinor buys additional stake in offshore U.S. oilfield for $965 mln

(Adds quotes, details)

OSLO, May 13 (Reuters) - Equinor has acquired an additional 22.45% stake in the Caesar Tonga oilfield in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico from Shell for $965 million in cash, the Norwegian company said on Monday.

The acquisition will increase Equinor’s interest in the deepwater field, operated by Andarko, to 46% percent, giving it an additional 15,000 barrels of oil equivalents per day (boepd).

Its current net production from the field is 18,600 boepd, compared to Equinor’s total U.S. Gulf of Mexico production of 110,000 boepd in the first quarter.

“We are pleased to increase our presence in the United States, one of our core areas,” the head of Equinor’s offshore U.S. production, Christopher Golden, said in a statement.

“This is an asset we understand well, and our larger interest will deliver significant additional free cash flow from day one,” he added.

Later this year, Equinor will drill an exploration well at its Monument prospect, which could further increase the company’s foothold in the area, Golden added.

Andarko has a 33.7 percent interest in Caesar Tonga, while Chevron holds the remaining 20.25 percent. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Terje Solsvik)