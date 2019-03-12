Austria grounds Boeing 737 MAX

VIENNA, March 12 (Reuters) - Austria has decided to ground Boeing 737 MAX aircraft for security reasons until further notice, its transport minister said on Tuesday.

“Safety is the top priority in aviation,” said Norbert Hofer in a statement, adding that the measure was aimed at protecting passengers, pilots and crew members.

Austria joins Britain and a number of other nations in suspending the plane after a crash in Ethiopia that killed 157 people just five months after another disaster in Indonesia involving the same model. (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle Editing by Madeline Chambers)