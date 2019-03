ADDIS ABABA, March 13 (Reuters) - The black box from the Ethiopian Airlines plane that crashed on Sunday will be sent overseas for analysis, an Ethiopian Airlines spokesman said on Wednesday.

“There is no capacity here so the black box will be sent elsewhere for analysis. The investigation team will decide where,” the spokesman said by phone. (Reporting by Aaron Maasho and Duncan Miriri Writing by Maggie Fick and George Obulutsa Editing by Andrew Heavens)