Boeing CEO says two thirds of MAX customers have tested software fix

DALLAS, April 11 (Reuters) - Boeing Co Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg said on Thursday that 67 percent of its more than 50 737 MAX customers have tested the manufacturer’s software fix in simulator sessions, with additional tests expected in the coming weeks.

Speaking at a leadership forum in Dallas, Muilenburg said the Boeing team had made 96 flights totaling a little over 159 hours of air time with the updated software, which is under scrutiny following two fatal crashes.

Reporting by Eric M. Johnson Writing by Tracy Rucinski Editing by Caroline Stauffer