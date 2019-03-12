Germany closes its airspace to Boeing's 737 MAX 8 after Ethiopia crash

BERLIN, March 12 (Reuters) - German Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer told German broadcaster n-tv on Tuesday that German airspace was closed for Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.

The move comes after a crash in Ethiopia that killed 157 people in the second such disaster for the model in the past few months. Other countries including Britain have suspended the model.

The German Transport Ministry was not immediately available for comment.

