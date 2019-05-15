Austria has no intention of quitting Nord Stream 2 -president

SOCHI, Russia, May 15 (Reuters) - Austria has no intention of quitting the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project, President Alexander Van der Bellen told reporters after talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Russia’s Black Sea resort of Sochi on Wednesday.

A group of Republican and Democratic U.S. senators introduced legislation on Tuesday seeking sanctions targeting Nord Stream 2, a planned gas pipeline from Russia to Germany. (Reporting by Polina Devitt Writing by Polina Nikolskaya Editing by Susan Fenton)