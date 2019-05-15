Noticias de Mercados
May 15, 2019 / 2:24 PM / ACTUALIZADO HACE a day ago

Austria has no intention of quitting Nord Stream 2 -president

1 MIN. DE LECTURA

SOCHI, Russia, May 15 (Reuters) - Austria has no intention of quitting the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project, President Alexander Van der Bellen told reporters after talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Russia’s Black Sea resort of Sochi on Wednesday.

A group of Republican and Democratic U.S. senators introduced legislation on Tuesday seeking sanctions targeting Nord Stream 2, a planned gas pipeline from Russia to Germany. (Reporting by Polina Devitt Writing by Polina Nikolskaya Editing by Susan Fenton)

Nuestros Estándares:Los principios Thomson Reuters
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below