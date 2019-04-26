European shares dip as mixed earnings roll in, U.S. GDP in focus

(For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikon news window)

April 26 (Reuters) - European shares slipped on Friday after declines in shares of Glencore and heavyweight banks outweighed advances in healthcare and auto stocks, while investors remained on the sidelines ahead of U.S. economic data for the first quarter.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index was down 0.1 percent by 0740 GMT, eyeing a modest loss at the end of a holiday-shortened week.

While all regional indexes fell on the day, Germany’s DAX was the only country index on track to post a weekly rise.

The biggest drags on the index were the basic resources sector and the oil and gas sector, weighed down by Britain’s Glencore and France’s Total, respectively. (Reporting by Medha Singh and Agamoni Ghosh in Bengaluru Editing by Gareth Jones)