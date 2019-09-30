Noticias de Mercados
September 30, 2019 / 7:26 AM / a minute ago

European shares lower as BP weighs, trade tensions intensify again

1 MIN. DE LECTURA

(For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikon news window)

Sept 30 (Reuters) - European shares were lower on Monday, with shares of oil major BP lagging, while fresh concerns about U.S.-China trade and looming U.S. tariffs on European imports added to the pessimistic mood.

Shares in BP fell 0.5%, after a report said the oil major’s Chief Executive Officer Bob Dudley is preparing to step down.

The European oil & gas sector fell 0.4%, weighing the most on the pan-European STOXX 600 index, which dipped 0.1%.

A report on Friday that the U.S. may limit Chinese company listings on its stock exchanges fueled more U.S.-China trade angst ahead of the critical negotiations next week.

However, a rise in German retail sales in August helped ease some worries that a recession in manufacturing would hurt consumer spending in Europe’s top economy. (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

Nuestros Estándares:Los principios Thomson Reuters
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below