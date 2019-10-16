European shares tepid before Brexit talks resume

(For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikon news window)

Oct 16 (Reuters) - European shares dipped on Wednesday, after dramatic swings over the past week, as uncertainty over the outcome of London’s last-ditch Brexit talks with Brussels kept investors on the sidelines.

By 0710 GMT, the pan-European STOXX 600 index was down 0.1% after closing at its highest level since May 2018.

Brexit negotiations will resume in Brussels on Wednesday morning after “constructive” negotiations went into the night on Tuesday, a British spokesman said.

Britain’s domestically-focused midcaps slipped 0.2% after climbing recently on hopes of a Brexit deal.

London-listed shares of Rio Tinto fell after the miner said its iron ore shipments rose 5%, but cut its bauxite and alumina production forecast for the year.

The company’s share drop pulled the mining sector down 1.3%.

Keeping losses in check for the benchmark index were shares of Roche, which rose 1.2% as the Swiss drugmaker boosted its 2019 sales outlook for a third time, and said it expects to finish its takeover of Spark Therapeutics this year.

Its shares boosted the healthcare sector by 0.5%.

Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr