HSBC drags European shares lower; LVMH gains on merger talks

Oct 28 (Reuters) - European shares were inched lower on Monday as a glum profit outlook from lender HSBC offset gains following positive developments in the U.S.-China trade talks and Brexit.

The pan-European STOXX 600 fell 0.1% at 0807 GMT and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.4%, but Germany’s DAX was up 0.2%.

Asia-focused HSBC lost 3% after the lender dropped its 2020 profit target and warned it would have to undertake costly restructuring, as it struggled amid a slowing global business environment.

Shares of Louis Vuitton owner LVMH gained 1% after a report that the company has approached U.S. jeweler Tiffany & Co with a $14.5 billion acquisition offer.

Trade - exposed auto and mining stocks led gains among sub-sectors.

U.S. and Chinese officials are “close to finalising” some parts of a trade agreement, officials said on Friday, while the European Union was expected approve a flexible 3-month Brexit delay.

