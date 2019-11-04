Autos, miners push European shares higher

(For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikon news window)

Nov 4 (Reuters) - European shares started the week on a strong footing on Monday, powered by gains in shares of automakers and miners and signs of a warm tone to U.S.-China trade talks over the weekend.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.5%, touching its highest level since January 2018.

The United States and China late on Friday said they had made progress in talks aimed at defusing a nearly 16-month-long trade war that has harmed the global economy, and U.S. officials said a deal could be signed this month.

That helped push the tariff-exposed European autos sector up 2%, the biggest gain of the market’s main sub-sectors. Miners rose 1.5%.

Trade-sensitive Frankfurt shares rose 0.7%, also helped by a 6% gain for Siemens Healthineers after it said it expected strong growth to continue next year following a better-than-expected fourth quarter.

Purchasing manager surveys from across the euro zone are due later on Monday. (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)