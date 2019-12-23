European shares edge lower ahead of Christmas holiday break

(For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikon news window)

Dec 23 (Reuters) - European shares dipped slightly on Monday after nearing a record high in the previous session, as trading thinned ahead of the Christmas and Boxing Day holidays later in the week.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index was down 0.1% at 0814 GMT, with the banking sector leading declines.

An improving outlook on the global economy and optimism around a smoother Brexit had sent European equities to an all-time high last week, with the benchmark index logging its biggest weekly gain in two months.

But with an initial U.S.-China trade deal unlikely to be signed this year, and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s willingness to take a hard line on future Brexit negotiations, analysts said stocks had little reason to move much from current levels.

A 3% decline for Italian infrastructure group Atlantia pressured the wider country index.

On Saturday, a report said the Italian government had provisionally approved a document to make it easier to revoke concessions to operate motorways. The decree does not mention Atlantia, but a government source told Reuters that the measures could be applied to it. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)