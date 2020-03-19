UPDATE 1-ECB moves prop up European shares

(For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikon news window)

* Shares edge higher after ECB steps up money-printing

* All but one country index trading higher

* UK’s mid-cap index still down 1.7% as London braces for lockdown

* Credit Suisse gains after saying business holding up (Adds comments, details; updates prices)

By Sagarika Jaisinghani and Sanjana Shivdas

March 19 (Reuters) - European shares edged up from near-seven year lows on Thursday as another dramatic round of monetary stimulus injected a ray of hope for markets battered by worries over the impact of the coronavirus shutdown.

Seeking to stem the past month’s rout on markets and cap borrowing costs for Italy and other under-pressure governments, the European Central Bank will now pump more than 1 trillion euros of new funds into the financial system this year.

While there were still widespread signs of nerves, that was enough to prod the pan-European STOXX 600 index 0.3% higher, with almost all the major country indexes trading in positive territory.

“Although we’re still cautious on the outlook for equities overall, the speed and the indiscriminate nature of the selling could mean there are some sort of relative (buying)opportunities,” said Daniel Grosvenor, director of equity strategy at Oxford Economics in London.

Sectors ranging from telecoms to auto parts and banking were all up on the day. Energy stocks gained 1.0% after closing at their lowest in 24 years.

The gains, however, still look like small beer compared to the roughly one third fall in European share values since mid-February, and companies continued to rattle out statements on Thursday pointing to expected losses of business and steps to prop up their finances.

European travel and leisure companies fell another 0.7% as Germany’s Lufthansa became the latest to warn that the airline industry may not survive without state aid if the virus outbreak lasted for a long time.

The UK’s mid-cap FTSE 250 index was the only major country index in the red as London braced for a virtual shutdown due to the rapid spread of the virus.

Luxury goods group Burberry was down 3.4 % after warning that sales in the final weeks of March would plunge by around 70% to 80% compared to last year.

Credit Suisse Group rose 3.2% after saying business in the first quarter had been going well despite jitters over the outbreak. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Patrick Graham)