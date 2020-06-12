UPDATE 1-European stocks rise as cyclicals stage a comeback

(For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikon news window)

* STOXX 600 holds near two-week lows

* Healthcare, telecoms in the red

* France’s Interparfums jumps on deal with Moncler (Adds comment, updates prices)

By Sruthi Shankar

June 12 (Reuters) - European shares rose on Friday as cyclical stocks gained after a sharp selloff in the previous session on worries over the pace of an economic recovery from the COVID-19 crisis.

After swinging both ways after the open, the pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.7%, rebounding from its worst single-day loss since March 23 in the previous session.

Battered shares of automakers, banks, travel and leisure and oil and gas companies - most geared to economic growth - rose between 1.5% and 2.4%.

Healthcare and telecoms were the only two sectors in the red.

Risk assets took a dive this week as a sober economic outlook from the U.S. Federal Reserve and rising coronavirus cases in the United States reminded investors that the economic damage due to the pandemic is far from over.

The STOXX 600 is on course for a 5.3% weekly loss after four straight weeks of gains and nearly 18% below an all-time high hit in February.

“You have run up for so long, the market is looking for an excuse to pause,” said Neela Gollapudi, head of portfolio management and research at GenTrust.

“Fed’s Powell said we are not going to have a V-shaped recovery, and the markets were priced to perfection in terms of how quickly things are going to turnaround.”

Royal Dutch Shell, BP and Total rose nearly 2% despite a drop in oil prices.

France’s Interparfums surged 11.5% after Italy’s Moncler entered an agreement with the company to start selling perfumes.

Italian infrastructure group Atlantia gained 3.7% as it hoped for a positive solution to its row with the transport ministry over its motorway concession, but swung to a net loss in the first quarter. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)