UPDATE 1-Europe retreats as BoE forecast hits London stocks

* Miners reverse gains as Glencore scraps dividend

* UK’s FTSE 100 slides as sterling gains

* BoE sees slower economic recovery from COVID-19 hit

* Siemens, Adidas earnings prop up German DAX (Adds comment, updates prices)

By Sruthi Shankar

Aug 6 (Reuters) - European shares dipped on Thursday as forecasts of a slower post-pandemic economic rebound in the UK hit London stock markets, while disappointing quarterly updates from Glencore and AXA weighed on broader sentiment.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index slipped 0.3%, with London’s FTSE 100 falling 1.4%.

After surging in the previous session on the back of rising commodity prices, Europe’s mining index fell 1.7% after Glencore scrapped dividend to focus on lowering debt as the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in a $3.2 billion charge.

Shares in BP, Royal Dutch Shell and Total also fell nearly 2% after strong gains on Tuesday.

The more internationally focussed UK stocks took a hit as sterling rose after the Bank of England kept rates unchanged and warned of possible risks from taking interest rates below zero.

“We already know from the experience of Japan and Europe the damage negative rates does to the banking system, ... and (they) could weaken the UK financial sector even further, thus destabilising the economy even more,” said Michael Hewson, market analyst at CMC Markets UK.

French insurer AXA fell 3.4% after it dropped its 2020 earnings target and said it would not make additional payouts to shareholders in the fourth quarter.

Of the 65% of the STOXX 600 companies that have reported results so far, nearly 60% have topped dramatically lowered estimates, according to Refinitiv data. In a typical quarter, 50% beat estimates.

On the bright side, Adidas gained 3.1% as it forecast a rebound in profits in the third quarter and Lufthansa jumped 3.2% even as it said it does not expect air travel demand to return to pre-crisis levels before 2024.

The German DAX got a boost from engineering group Siemens, which posted better-than-expected industrial profit for its third quarter.

Meanwhile, data showed orders for German-made goods rose sharply in June in the latest sign that Europe’s largest economy is starting to shrug off the effects of months of lockdown, but volumes were still far below pre-pandemic levels.

Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur