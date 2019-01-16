Noticias de Mercados
UPDATE 1-Brexit deal defeat boosts European banks, hurts FTSE 100 as endgame still unclear

    * UK parliament deals crushing blow to Brexit deal
    * FTSE 100 down 0.6 pct, STOXXE flat
    * Bank shares jump, led by Italy 
    * UK housebuilders climb on hopes no-deal Brexit less likely

    By Helen Reid
    LONDON, Jan 16 (Reuters) - British shares lagged Europe on
Wednesday after Prime Minister Theresa May's resounding defeat
in a parliamentary vote on her Brexit deal, but in the face of
unrelenting political uncertainty investors shifted their focus
to results and M&A news.
    A defeat had largely been priced in already, though the
magnitude of the loss - a margin of 230 - came as a surprise.  
    Analysts and investors interpreted the outcome as a positive
for the market, making a "softer, later" Brexit more likely, but
uncertainty ahead of a no confidence vote in May's government on
Wednesday evening kept trading muted.
    "There's still quite a lot of uncertainty...a hard exit is a
lower probability risk than it was but I don't think we can
completely discount it," said Caroline Simmons, deputy head of
the UK investment office for UBS Global Wealth Management.
    The FTSE 100 was down 0.6 percent by 0930 GMT while
euro zone stocks held flat and Germany's DAX
edged down 0.2 percent. 
    The top British index was dragged down by multinational
exporter stocks like Unilever and Diageo, which
make the lion's share of their earnings in foreign currencies
and are bruised by sterling rising.
    Bank shares were the biggest boost to European
indexes, up 0.9 percent as investors bet that a disruptive
no-deal Brexit was less likely after the parliamentary vote.
    BNP Paribas, AXA and Intesa Sanpaolo
 were the top three boosts to Europe's STOXX 600
, but the gains remained unconvincing with the endgame
to Brexit still clear as mud. 
    "Unfortunately, everything remains possible: new elections,
an extension of the deadline for Article 50, or even a second
referendum," said Stefan Kreuzkamp, chief investment officer at
DWS. 
    Italian banks rallied, led by Unicredit, having
slumped in the previous session on fears the European Central
Bank may require full coverage of non-performing loans by 2026.
    They helped Italy's FTSE MIB rise 0.5 percent,
outperforming peers, after Unicredit said it considers its
non-performing exposure (NPE) coverage "fully adequate".

    The Brexit vote defeat drove UK domestic stocks up as
investors grew more optimistic about the prospects for sectors
seen as highly vulnerable to a no-deal Brexit.
    UK housebuilders Persimmon, Taylor Wimpey,
Barratt Developments, and Berkeley Group were
among the top European gainers, up 2.1 to 3 percent.
    "If you look at domestic UK stocks, some of their valuations
have been pushed back to blood-on-the-street type valuations,"
said Dominic Wallington, head of European equity at RBC Global
Asset Management. 
    "There's real insurance in some of these valuations, that I
think is remarkable."
    Overall Britain's FTSE 100 is trading at a much lower
valuation than peers. 
    Elsewhere in Europe results and dealmaking news drove moves
with stocks shrugging off the night's political developments.
    Danish freight company DSV climbed 4 percent after
it made a bid for Swiss logistics company Panalpina
valuing the company at $4.1 billion.
    Panalpina shares soared 27.7 percent after the bid which, at
170 Swiss francs per share, represents a 24 percent premium to
the stock's closing price on Tuesday.
    "We can see the strategic logic for DSV, as the deal would
give them a large opportunity to scale their process and IT
capabilities. But a deal of this magnitude will not be without
risk," wrote Bernstein transport analyst Daniel Roeska.
    Pearson shares tumbled 5.3 percent, the biggest
European fallers, after the British education publisher said it
expects one-off restructuring costs to rise to around 330
million pounds, ahead of its original 300 million pound plan.

    Norwegian aluminium maker Norsk Hydro rose 4.9
percent after it said Brazil's northern state of Para lifted a
production embargo on its Alunorte alumina refinery.
   
 
 
 
    
