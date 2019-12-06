UPDATE 2-German utility EWE wins French investor Ardian as new investor

* Ardian buys 26% stake in Germany’s EWE

* Stake worth 1.2-1.4 billion euros - sources

* Reuters previously reported Ardian in the lead (Adds details from press conference, Ardian comment)

By Christoph Steitz

FRANKFURT, Dec 6 (Reuters) - French private equity group Ardian has become the new anchor shareholder of German EWE , the regional utility said on Friday, in a deal sources said was worth up to 1.4 billion euros ($1.5 billion).

Ardian, through its infrastructure arm, is buying a 26% stake in EWE as part of the deal, marking the end of an M&A process that was started when former anchor shareholder, German utility EnBW, decided to pull out four years ago.

One of Europe’s most active energy infrastructure investors, Ardian holds a portfolio of renewable assets — including wind, solar, hydro and biomass — worth more than 2.2 gigawatts in Europe, the United States and South America.

“With Ardian, we will have a strategic growth partner with extensive experience in the pan-European infrastructure sector with thinking just as long-term, prudent and sustainable as ours,” EWE Chief Executive Stefan Dohler said in a statement.

Sources had told Reuters last month that Ardian was the leading bidder in the auction run by Citi, trumping a rival offer from a tie-up of Macquarie and Allianz .

The deal is expected to be approved by Germany’s cartel office in the first quarter of 2020, EWE said. No financial details were disclosed but sources previously said the offer was between 1.2-1.4 billion euros.

EWE said that once the transaction has closed, the two firms would work together to accelerate EWE’s growth, with a particular focus on investments in renewables, energy networks and telecommunications.

Michael Reuther, director in Ardian’s infrastructure team responsible for the EWE stake, said that German insurer Talanx , a long-term investment partner of the French group, would support EWE and Ardian as co-investor in future projects.

Reuther said it would be a long-term investment.

“We act in decades and think in generations,” he said during a press conference.

As part of the transaction, Ardian will send two representatives to EWE’s supervisory board while a third will be elected jointly with EWE’s remaining owners. ($1 = 0.9073 euros) (Additional reporting by Tom Kaeckenhoff in Duesseldorf; Editing by Riham Alkousaa and Louise Heavens)