Jan 17 (Reuters) - Experian Plc reported a rise in third-quarter organic revenue on Thursday, as more banks and businesses in North America hired the world’s biggest credit data company.

The FTSE-100 company said organic revenue from ongoing activities at constant exchange rates rose 9 percent in the three months ended Dec. 31.

Experian also reaffirmed its targets for the year.

Reporting by Muvija M and Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru