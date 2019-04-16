UPDATE 1-Exxon Mobil wins three exploration blocks offshore Argentina

(Adds details on the contract, background)

April 16 (Reuters) - U.S. oil major Exxon Mobil Corp said on Tuesday its unit and an affiliate of Qatar Petroleum had won three exploration blocks offshore Argentina.

The three blocks will add about 2.6 million net acres to Exxon’s existing holdings in Argentina, the company said. The blocks are located in the Malvinas basin, about 200 miles (320 kilometers) offshore Tierra del Fuego.

Exxon’s existing Argentina holdings include 315,000 net acres spread over seven blocks in the onshore Neuquén Basin of the Vaca Muerta unconventional oilfield and a business support center in Buenos Aires.

ExxonMobil will have a 70 percent stake, while Qatar Petroleum’s affiliate will hold the rest.

Qatar Petroleum had signed an agreement with Exxon Mobil in June to buy a 30 percent stake in two of Exxon’s affiliates in Argentina, giving Qatar’s state-owned entity access to oil and gas shale assets in the Latin American country.

Exxon has been investing heavily in its U.S. shale operations and in Guyana, though its development in Argentina has been slow due to several reasons, including the geographic remoteness of the country from U.S. shale operations as well as government control on natural gas price.

The U.S. oil company also invested in Brazil’s prolific offshore oilfields throughout 2018, clinching numerous blocks in partnership with other oil companies. Exxon and Qatar Petroleum International landed the Brazil’s Tita area, locking in key real estate in the prized Santos basin.

The two companies have also partnered in three of Exxon's offshore exploration blocks in Mozambique's Angoche and Zambezi basins.